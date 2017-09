Takata US Creditors Fight Planned Payment To Parent Co.

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Defunct airbag maker Takata’s U.S. unit TK Holdings shouldn’t have to pay retainer fees incurred by the Japanese parent company through a plea deal with the U.S. Department of Justice, the subsidiary’s unsecured creditors told a Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday.



The plea deal led to the creation of a $1 billion fund to pay restitution to victims of Takata's faulty air-bag inflators administered by a special master, who is now seeking a $400,000 retainer fee, which will be followed by other costs down the road. Parent...

