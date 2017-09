Boston College Graduate Students Vote In Favor Of Union

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Graduate students at Boston College voted Wednesday to form a union, days after the National Labor Relations Board rejected the school’s request to stay the election, the United Auto Workers union said.



Students voted to organize with the UAW by a 270 to 224 margin over a two-day election, capping off — for now — what the union said has been a three-year fight for recognition.



“We have been fighting for this for so long,” said graduate teaching assistant Bryn Spielvogel. “Having a union means we...

