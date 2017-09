Stinson Leonard Street Nabs Energy, Infrastructure Partner

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Stinson Leonard Street announced Thursday that they have hired an attorney with three decades of experience navigating international renewable energy and infrastructure projects as a partner in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office, where he will join the firm’s international and energy, environmental, mining and transportation practice groups.



James Alford has handled a variety of projects in Central and Latin America and Mexico. According to the firm’s announcement, he has assisted clients seeking to develop and finance infrastructure and energy transactions, including a photovoltaic solar energy project...

