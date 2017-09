Calif. Halts Regional Grid System Proposal

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Legislation that would have helped pave the way for the California Independent System Operator to restructure into an organization open to other Western states won’t move forward this year, a California lawmaker said on Wednesday.



California State Assemblyman Chris Holden, a Democrat, said that Assembly Bills 726 and 813 won’t advance for the remainder of 2017, putting a halt to legislation the Natural Resources Defense Council said would transition the state’s main grid authority to an independent board of a regional institution that all Western utilities...

