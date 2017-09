Stories Clash Over Citizenship In DACA Discussions

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Rep. Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she and Sen. Chuck Schumer had insisted during their meeting with President Donald Trump that the DREAM Act, which includes a path to citizenship, be the basis for a solution for the young, unauthorized immigrants living in the U.S., but Trump quickly denied that citizenship was on the table.



During a press conference Thursday, Pelosi, D-Calif., said she and Schumer, D-N.Y., had a “very productive” meeting with President Trump, in which they “agreed to a plan to work out an...

