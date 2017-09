DHS Finds US-Mexico Border Tougher To Illegally Cross

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a report Wednesday that measured security levels in the areas between ports of entry at the southwest border between the United States and Mexico, finding that it was more difficult to illegally cross that section of the border now than ever before.



The report highlighted the importance of deterrence over apprehension, acknowledging that higher apprehension rates may only lead to a “revolving door” model of enforcement, and urged the government as a whole to embrace improved methods of deterrence....

To view the full article, register now.