Syngenta Gets Nearly $1M From Jury In Pesticide IP Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 14, 2017, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal jury found Wednesday that pesticide maker Willowood LLC infringed Syngenta Crop Protection LLC’s patents for the pesticide azoxystrobin, and awarded Syngenta $975,600.



After roughly four hours of deliberations following a seven-day trial, the Greensboro jury returned at nearly 5 p.m. on Wednesday with a verdict finding that Syngenta did not prove that Willowood imported azoxystrobin into the United States, but that Willowood did owe $75,600 for infringing Syngenta’s patents relating to the chemical compound itself. Willowood’s infringement of the compound patents, and...

