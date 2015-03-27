Syngenta Gets Nearly $1M From Jury In Pesticide IP Suit

By Daniel Siegal

Law360, Los Angeles (September 14, 2017, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal jury found Wednesday that pesticide maker Willowood LLC infringed Syngenta Crop Protection LLC’s patents for the pesticide azoxystrobin, and awarded Syngenta $975,600.

After roughly four hours of deliberations following a seven-day trial, the Greensboro jury returned at nearly 5 p.m. on Wednesday with a verdict finding that Syngenta did not prove that Willowood imported azoxystrobin into the United States, but that Willowood did owe $75,600 for infringing Syngenta’s patents relating to the chemical compound itself. Willowood’s infringement of the compound patents, and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

SYNGENTA CROP PROTECTION, LLC v. WILLOWOOD, LLC et al


Case Number

1:15-cv-00274

Court

North Carolina Middle

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

CATHERINE C. EAGLES

Date Filed

March 27, 2015

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular