Pa. Jail Accused Of Draining Officers’ FMLA Leave

Law360, Los Angeles (September 15, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh improperly tried to make correction officers with medical issues work overtime and manipulated Family and Medical Leave Act allotments so that employees quickly ran through their statutorily allowed time off, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday.



Alleging discrimination and retaliation against people with disabilities, night shift worker Debra Nelson said the jail assigns significantly more overtime to employees who have FMLA leave allocations than those who don’t. Her claim says the jail’s overtime system quickly exhausts employees’ FMLA...

To view the full article, register now.