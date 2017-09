EU Details Security-Based Screening For Foreign Investment

Law360, Washington (September 14, 2017, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A proposed screening process to ensure foreign investments into the European Union don’t undermine security would consist of a legal framework that leaves final say with individual member countries, according to new details about the initiative released Thursday.



The European Commission published a proposed regulation for a new screening system it said is designed to be transparent, equitable and subject to judicial redress as it reviews investments in areas including research, space, transport, energy and telecommunications. The commission also said in a statement it would compile...

To view the full article, register now.