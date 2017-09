EPA Cooling Water Rule Needs Reworking, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Green groups and power industry players on Thursday clashed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency before a Second Circuit panel, with both sides arguing the court should require the agency to rework a rule requiring power plants and manufacturers to minimize damage to aquatic life caused by pulling in water from lakes.



The EPA finalized a rule regulating cooling water intake systems at existing structures in August 2014, but it was challenged in court. The Second Circuit has been tasked with deciding whether to send the...

