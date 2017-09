Mass. Moves Forward With Internet Sales Tax Rule

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Department of Revenue has unveiled the final version of a regulation that will force e-commerce retailers that do business in the state to collect sales taxes from customers, keeping its proposed rule unchanged after citing support from state and national trade groups.



The revenue department this week released on its website the final version of regulation 830 CMR 64H.1.7, titled “Vendors Making Internet Sales,” which is set to go into effect on Oct. 1. Earlier this month, the department published its response to public...

