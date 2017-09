Texas Panel Nixes ETP Rehearing Bid In $535M Pipeline Row

Law360, Houston (September 14, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Dallas appellate court on Wednesday in a brief order denied a bid for rehearing from Energy Transfer Partners LP, which last month had asked the court to restore a $535 million judgment in the company's suit alleging that Enterprise Products Partners LP had cut it out of a pipeline deal.



ETP filed its motion for rehearing Aug. 31, arguing the court had wrongly concluded ETP hadn't waived conditions necessary to form a partnership. But less than two weeks after filing the request, Texas' Fifth Court of...

