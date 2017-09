Senate Dems Seek Answers From Pruitt Over EPA Staff Cuts

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Six Democratic members of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works wrote a letter to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt on Thursday expressing concerns about staffing reductions at the agency and asking a number of questions about the severity of and reasoning for the changes.



The committee’s ranking member, Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., and five other senators asked how significant staffing cuts at the EPA would be and how they would impact the agency’s ability to do its job.



“To evaluate the impact...

