On CFIUS Reform, We Must Proceed With Caution

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers are urging reforms to the process by which the U.S. government evaluates the national security implications of proposed investments by foreign entities in U.S. businesses. While some proposed changes to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States may be justified, others could undermine confidence in CFIUS as an unbiased institution acting in a fair and even-handed manner. Worse still, some changes could cause unintended damage to broader U.S. foreign policy interests. Congress is right to consider CFIUS reform, but it should proceed with...

To view the full article, register now.