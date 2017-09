Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360, Grand Rapids (September 14, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP secured a spot among the legal lions this week by defeating a long-running securities class action against Barclays over a $2.5 billion notes offering, while Niro McAndrews LLC ended up on the legal lambs list after a $54 million trade dress infringement verdict the law firm won for Black & Decker was thrown out.



Legal Lions



Represented by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, Barclays PLC on Wednesday defeated a long-running securities class action alleging it misled investors before a $2.5 billion notes offering...

To view the full article, register now.