Google Won’t Challenge Warrants For Overseas Data: DOJ

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Google Inc. will comply with warrants for data stored overseas if they are not issued within the Second Circuit’s jurisdiction, with the U.S. Department of Justice telling the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that the policy change supported its push for a review of the appeal court ruling denying it access to Microsoft Corp. customer data stored overseas.



The DOJ said that after losing several legal challenges, Google reversed course on its previously stringent opposition to search warrants for data stored overseas. The government said that...

