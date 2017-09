Fixing The Broken Software Supply Chain As Legal Counsel

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT) -- When I first began my career as a software lawyer, I accepted the status quo. I learned about software licenses, warranties, intellectual property indemnities and audit provisions and tried to understand the subtle differences between the positions taken by a software supplier, and those taken by a software buyer. I never questioned any of it:



How should a software supplier keep track of usage? Audit or “just the contract." Who should be responsible for complying with license levels? The buyer. How should a software buyer protect...

To view the full article, register now.