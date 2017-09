3rd Circ. Won't Revive Kimberly-Clark Employee's Bias Suit

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday said that a lower court was right to give Kimberly-Clark Pennsylvania LLC a quick win in a suit brought by a female, African-American former employee, deciding that the company’s decision to fire her could not be clearly connected to her race or gender.



The panel said the suit's allegations did not support a connection between the multiple disciplinary actions the manufacturer took against Muriel Collins, a longtime Kimberly-Clark employee, and her protected status. Instead, the company fired her after she refused...

