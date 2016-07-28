Lloyd's Off Hook In Ambulance Co. Worker's Harassment Suit

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge Thursday agreed with Lloyd's of London that a sexual misconduct endorsement in an ambulance service’s professional liability policy it had underwritten doesn’t cover an employee’s sexual harassment suit.



In an unpublished opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy Waldor found that the endorsement in Aaron Ambulance Medical Transportation Inc.’s policy did not overrule other parts of the policy that expressly exclude the claims made in the employee's suit.



“Such a reading also supports the conclusion that, as defendant persuasively argues, sexual misconduct is...

