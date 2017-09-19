K&L Gates Adds Labor And Employment Pro To Calif. Office
Spencer Hamer III will bring his expertise in litigating worker suits, crafting workplace policies and negotiating labor disputes to the global law firm, which announced the hire last week.
Hamer primarily advises companies on crafting employee handbooks, policies, contracts and training so they never end up in court, but his past cases have included discrimination,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login