Supreme Court Precedent Sets Rules For Regulating Protests

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT) -- While we can denounce the hatred spewed by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, we can’t silence them. The violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, were disturbing, but they are unfortunately not isolated events. In fact, the U.S. Supreme Court has a long-line of cases addressing when hate speech (speech that offends, threatens, or insults groups, based on race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, or other traits) is afforded First Amendment protection.



First Amendment and Hate Speech



The freedom of speech is considered a fundamental right under...

