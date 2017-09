Sens. Push For Refugee Report, Slam Possible 50K Cap

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic senators fired off a letter to agency heads Wednesday seeking information on proposed refugee admissions in the wake of a report that President Donald Trump is considering capping the number at 50,000 next fiscal year.



Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., wrote to the heads of three major agencies, reminding them that before the president makes a final decision on refugee numbers, the law mandates the administration “engage in a meaningful consultation” with...

