Insurer Needn't Pay In Wrongful Conviction Case, Court Says

Law360, Los Angeles (September 14, 2017, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Westport Insurance Corp. doesn't have to cover any of an Illinois city's costs in a wrongful prosecution suit brought by a man who spent 20 years in prison for a rape and murder before being cleared by DNA evidence, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, vacating a prior decision that the insurer was on the hook.



Westport had issued the city of Waukegan a series of general and law enforcement liability policies for a period spanning November 1997 through November 2000. In December 2014, U.S. District Judge...

To view the full article, register now.