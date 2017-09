NASCAR Driver Wants Penske Docs In $1.4M Royalties Suit

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT) -- NASCAR driver Kurt Busch asked a Michigan federal judge to force Team Penske to hand over documents related to his former employment with the racing team in a suit in which his former sports agency alleges he owes $1.4 million in back royalty payments, saying the racing team has refused to respond to any of his requests.



Busch said Penske Racing South Inc., which is not a party in the lawsuit, has refused to comply with requests for documents about his employment and later separation from...

