Atty Cleared In Veterinarians' Dairy Farm Trafficking Case

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal judge on Thursday dismissed an attorney named in a suit brought by Mexican veterinarians alleging that an Idaho dairy farm brought them to the U.S. for forced labor, saying that there was no evidence that the attorney had acted maliciously in preparing their visas.



The court found no evidence that Jeremy Pittard of Jeremy L Pittard Attorney at Law PLLC had engaged in any conspiracy or was disingenuous in his interactions with the immigrants. The six veterinarians had accused him of partaking in...

