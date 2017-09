Fla. Medical Group's Ex-CFO Settles FCA Charges For $100K

Law360, Miami (September 14, 2017, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The former chief financial officer for a Florida medical group that paid nearly $4.5 million to resolve False Claims Act charges last year has reached a deal to pay $100,000 to end the government's allegations against him individually, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.



In his role at Jacksonville-based Southeast Orthopedic Specialists, Scott Quinn was responsible for overseeing both operations and the practice's financial performance, according to the DOJ.



The government said that it has civil claims against him based on his billing for federal...

