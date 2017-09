A New Kid On The Block For Massachusetts Insurers: ORSA

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 10:16 AM EDT) -- The adoption by Massachusetts of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' model Own Risk Solvency (“ORSA”) Act on Jan. 11 of this year (effective April 1, 2017) was a watershed moment for the risk management framework and processes for Massachusetts insurers. On the other hand, it is not as ominous as it might appear.



The act specifies the following:



Upon request of the [Insurance] commissioner and no more than annually, an insurer shall submit to the commissioner an ORSA summary report or any combination of reports...

To view the full article, register now.