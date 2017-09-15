Expert Analysis

Joint Commission Hesitates On New Telehealth Standards

By Nathaniel Lacktman September 15, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The Joint Commission has proposed changes to its accreditation standards to account for direct-to-patient telehealth services. The new standards will apply to Joint Commission-accredited hospitals and ambulatory health care organizations offering direct-to-patient telehealth services. Though the Joint Commission does not currently intend to move forward with the new standards, accredited hospitals and organizations, as well as entrepreneurial telemedicine companies that contract with such hospitals, should be mindful of these proposed rule changes and how they will affect their telehealth services and operations. 

What are the Proposed...
