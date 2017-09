Libor Reversal Shows Need For Int'l Cooperation: DOJ's Finch

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The acting head of the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division said Thursday that the reversed convictions of two former Rabobank employees earlier this year in a Libor-rigging case show the need for more international cooperation between antitrust enforcers.



Speaking at Fordham Law School’s annual conference on international antitrust law and policy, acting Assistant Attorney General Andrew Finch said that the 130 or so national antitrust agencies around the world need to work more collaboratively with each other. As an example, he pointed to the Second...

