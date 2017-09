Medix Hits Ex-Pharma Staffing Exec With Noncompete Suit

Law360, Springfield (September 15, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Illinois-based Medix Staffing Solutions Inc. sued the former director of its pharmaceutical and biotechnology staffing division Thursday, alleging he breached his employment contract by joining rival ProLink Staffing and violated trade secrets laws by bringing confidential business information with him.



Daniel Dumrauf was the director of Medix Scientific, the company’s division that covers sales and recruitment for the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries. According to Medix’s complaint in Illinois federal court, much of Dumrauf’s new job at ProLink overlaps with Medix's business, which constitutes a...

To view the full article, register now.