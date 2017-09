Rancher, Tribe Settle Fight Over Road Construction

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A member of the Assiniboine Tribe of the Fort Belknap Reservation told a Montana federal court on Thursday that she had reached a settlement agreement with the Fort Belknap Indian Community and expected soon to dismiss claims against the tribe over allegations that road construction had harmed her ranch property.



The details of the settlement were not disclosed and specifically names the Fort Belknap Indian Community and not the federal government, which is also a defendant in the case. The agreement comes after Judge Brian Morris...

To view the full article, register now.