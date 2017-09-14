12 U.S. Attorneys Confirmed In Bulk Senate Vote

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Twelve nominees tapped by President Donald Trump for U.S. attorney roles at the U.S. Department of Justice were among the dozens of appointments confirmed Thursday by the Senate.



Washington, D.C., Iowa, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, Idaho and Montana all got new U.S. attorneys.



Jessie Liu, the current deputy general counsel for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, was selected to head the District of Columbia, where she previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney. Liu is a former partner at Morrison & Foerster LLP and Jenner &...

