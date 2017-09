Offshore Penny Stock Manipulator Must Pay $58M

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has slapped an offshore investor with a nearly $58 million judgment over his role in a pump-and-dump scheme involving a Bob Marley-branded coffee company, ruling Thursday that the sanctions sought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission didn’t run afoul of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision or the U.S. Constitution.



Wayne Weaver, the last remaining defendant in the SEC’s case against Jammin’ Java Corp., was ordered by U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson to pay disgorgement of nearly $26.4 million and...

To view the full article, register now.