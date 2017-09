Miss. High Court OKs Suit Over Unwanted Ovaries Removal

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Mississippi decided Thursday that a patient could continue pursuing her case against two doctors accused of sterilizing her without her consent, ruling that the consent form she signed before a laparoscopic procedure did not necessarily authorize doctors to remove her ovaries.



The judges concluded that Lacy Dodd and her husband had created a legitimate question as to whether her consent form authorized Dr. Randal Hines and Dr. Paul Seago to remove her ovaries, which they suspected of being cancerous, but which later...

