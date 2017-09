Montgomery McCracken Taps 2 Ballard Spahr Labor Attys

Law360, Philadelphia (September 15, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP announced Friday it has lured back two attorneys who started their careers at the Philadelphia-based firm to lead the labor and employment practice, after 15 years at Ballard Spahr LLP.



Frank Chernak, who started at Montgomery McCraken in 1989, will chair the practice group, while William Kennedy, who started at the firm in 2000, will serve as vice chair. Both left for Ballard Spahr in 2002, as part of a mass departure of the entire labor and employment group....

