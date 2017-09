Duane Morris Chief Is Passing The Torch

Law360, Philadelphia (September 18, 2017, 2:02 AM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP’s chairman and CEO will step down at the end of the year after a decade at the helm, the firm revealed Monday, to be replaced by its current vice chair and trial practice head.



Matt Taylor (left) and John Soroko John J. Soroko, who ascended to the leadership of the Philadelphia-based firm in 2008, will return to his litigation, appellate and mediation practice in January. Matthew A. Taylor will succeed him as the ninth chairman and CEO since Duane...

