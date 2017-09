Ex-NJ Schools Chief Joins Porzio Bromberg As Of Counsel

Law360, Riverton, N.J. (September 15, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Porzio Bromberg & Newman PC has welcomed attorney David C. Hespe, New Jersey’s former education czar and onetime assistant attorney general, to the firm’s Morristown headquarters, where he’ll counsel public, private, charter school and university leaders on a wide range of legal matters, the firm announced Thursday.



As of counsel at the six-office firm, Hespe’s focus will include litigation, finance, personnel and policy issues, student discipline and issues involving special-needs students, the firm said. He joins a roster of 80 attorneys spanning the 55-year-old firm’s offices...

