Aerosoles Owner Seeks Ch. 11 For $72M Debt Rework, Sale

Law360, Wilmington (September 15, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Global footwear firm Aerogroup International Inc., maker of the well-known Aerosoles brand, sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware early Friday, reporting plans to close most retail stores, restructure its $72 million debt and seek a buyer or new investor for the private equity-controlled business.



Chief Restructuring Officer Mark Weinsten said the 30-year-old New Jersey-based company closed more than 30 stores before the case opened and intends to shutter all but four of its remaining 78 sites, leaving only “flagship” outlets in New York and New Jersey....

