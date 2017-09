EU Rolls Out Trade Reforms On Arbitration, Transparency

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT) -- The European Commission offered details about the latest round of reforms to its trade policy Thursday, headlined by a push for new bilateral deals, a directive to begin talks on a multilateral court for investment arbitration and tweaks to ensure its negotiations are more transparent.



Coupling with commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s proposal of a screening process for foreign investment in European companies, Brussels continued to advance its broader plans for the bloc’s trade agenda. It is just the latest step in a yearslong process that has...

