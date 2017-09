DOJ Says China-Linked Aluminum Co. Ducked $1.5B In Tariffs

Law360, Washington (September 18, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The Department of Justice alleged Friday that Perfectus Aluminum, a U.S.-based company controlled by China aluminum magnate Liu Zhongtian, illegally smuggled millions of aluminum pallets into the U.S. to dodge $1.5 billion in subsidy and dumping tariffs on Chinese imports.



The complaint says that from 2011 to 2014, Perfectus illegally imported 2.1 million aluminum pallets from Liu’s company in China, Zhongwang Holdings Ltd., and stored them in facilities owned by Liu’s family. That material fell under a countervailing duty of 374 percent and anti-dumping duty of...

