Cislo & Thomas Adds 5 IP Attys, Opens 2 Calif. Offices

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Intellectual property boutique Cislo & Thomas LLP has expanded its attorney ranks and its California footprint, adding five partners previously with Leech Tishman LLP as it opens two new offices in the state.



Jeffrey Sheldon, Laura Lloyd, Katherine Bond, Katherine Sales and Kenneth D’Alessandro will all counsel clients on a broad range of IP matters as they help expand the Southern California firm's presence to San Diego and Pasadena, Cislo & Thomas announced last week.



Sheldon focuses his practice on prosecuting and litigating patents and on...

