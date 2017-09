New Arbitration Center Unveiled In Chinese Free Trade Zone

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission has established a new arbitration center in one of the country's pilot free trade zones as part of the government's initiative to encourage foreign investment and improve trade infrastructure, according to a Friday notice.



The CIETAC Silk Road Arbitration Center was established in the Chinese city of Xi'an, located in Shaanxi Province, on Sept. 8, and is located in the Shaanxi Pilot Free Trade Zone. That’s one of several free trade zones, which could also be characterized as...

