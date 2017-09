NY Urges ITC Not To Adopt Sweeping Solar Duties

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT) -- New York on Thursday added its voice to a chorus of solar industry advocates opposing a bid by two U.S. solar panel makers to slap broad tariffs on imported solar cells, telling the U.S. International Trade Commission that imposing any tariffs would cripple the Empire State's burgeoning clean energy industry.



Solar panel makers Suniva Inc. and SolarWorld Americas Inc. want a tariff of 40 cents per watt on non-U.S.-manufactured solar cells and a price floor on imported panels of 78 cents per watt, making its case...

To view the full article, register now.