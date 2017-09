CEO’s Unreported Bank Account Was No Accident, IRS Says

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The IRS urged a Pennsylvania federal court Thursday to find that a pharmaceutical CEO acted willfully when he failed to disclose the existence of a decades-old Swiss bank account with $2 million in it, saying the facts presented at a recent bench trial leave nothing to the imagination.



The case centers around whether Arthur Bedrosian, the CEO of generic drug maker Lannett Co., willfully failed to report a Swiss bank account with UBS that held roughly $2 million in it to the IRS in a 2007...

