Bostwick Labs Gets Confirmation Of Uncontested Ch. 11 Plan

Law360, Wilmington (September 15, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt cancer diagnostics firm Bostwick Laboratories Inc. had its Chapter 11 liquidating plan confirmed in Delaware on Friday, with no parties objecting to the plan, which will see an administrator pursue possible causes of action against company insiders.



During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Evelyn J. Meltzer of Pepper Hamilton LLP told the court that the plan will appoint Bostwick’s restructuring adviser as an administrator to pursue possible claims against the company’s insiders and make any necessary distributions to creditors.



“This is a very important...

