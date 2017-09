Aussie Miner Blasts Chinese Co. For Fraud Innuendo

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT) -- Australian gold miner Stonewall Resources Ltd. on Friday accused a Chinese company, which it won a $17 million arbitral award against after it backed out of a deal to purchase mining assets, of publishing misleading notices to its shareholders implicating Stonewall in an investigation for contract fraud.



The Australian company ripped Shandong Qixing Iron Tower Co. Ltd., recently renamed to Northcom, in a statement for implicating it in an unrelated investigation following the court’s July 24 decision to issue the award against Northcom.



Stonewall said that...

