2nd Circ. Axes J&J Win In Pfizer Advertising Feud

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday wiped out Johnson & Johnson’s victory over Pfizer Inc. in a dispute over Advil advertisements, finding that a district judge blocked the ads without justification.



Johnson & Johnson must face off against Pfizer back in district court over the meaning of an agreement related to Advil advertising after the Second Circuit's Friday ruling. (AP) In a summary order, the Second Circuit said that U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. lacked support for his interpretation of a 1989 consent judgment that bars...

