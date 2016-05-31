2nd Circ. Axes J&J Win In Pfizer Advertising Feud

By Jeff Overley

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday wiped out Johnson & Johnson’s victory over Pfizer Inc. in a dispute over Advil advertisements, finding that a district judge blocked the ads without justification.

Johnson & Johnson must face off against Pfizer back in district court over the meaning of an agreement related to Advil advertising after the Second Circuit's Friday ruling. (AP) In a summary order, the Second Circuit said that U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. lacked support for his interpretation of a 1989 consent judgment that bars...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Pfizer Inc. v. McNeil-PPC, Inc.


Case Number

16-1743

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 STATUTES-Other

Date Filed

May 31, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular