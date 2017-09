Uber Used Software To Dodge Probe, Portland Officials Say

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. used a software tool to evade 16 government officials in Portland, Oregon, who were tracking whether the ride-hailing giant was illegally operating in the city months before it received regulatory approval to do so, city officials said on Thursday.



The Portland Bureau of Transportation completed its monthslong investigation into Uber’s use of Greyball, the software tool that allowed Uber drivers to duck local officials in cities or municipalities where the company wasn’t authorized to operate by tagging rider accounts and rejecting requests for...

