Trump Warns Against 'Chain Migration' In Immigration Deal

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Friday warned that he would not support any legislation on immigration that would allow for “chain migration,” a term often used by advocates of limited immigration that refers to U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents sponsoring relatives.



Trump went on Twitter to proclaim that “CHAIN MIGRATION cannot be allowed to be part of any legislation on Immigration,” as he negotiates with lawmakers on the confines of a potential deal for a law to replace the endangered Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program....

To view the full article, register now.