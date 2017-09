Hatch Pressures HHS To Act On Nursing Home Abuse

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, on Friday asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for more information about how the agency plans to respond to its internal watchdog’s findings that physical and sexual abuse may go underreported by federally funded nursing homes.



Hatch, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, asked HHS Secretary Tom Price whether his agency plans to re-evaluate its procedures meant to ensure elder abuse or neglect in long-term care facilities is identified and reported, and if it does, to describe how. He...

